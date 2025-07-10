British tourists must have health insurance before visiting Spain or face almost €7000 in fines

BRITISH citizens travelling to Spain are now required to have private travel insurance that will cover all medical expenses during their stay.

Failure to provide proof of adequate health insurance could result in a fine of up to €6,900.

The new regulation, announced by Spain’s Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health, is part of the government’s continued efforts to tighten travel regulations after Brexit.

READ MORE: Are you living in Spain as a foreigner? Here’s what you need to know about your health insurance

Health Minister Carolina Darias said the measure was designed to ensure all visitors have the necessary financial resources to cover the costs of medical care and avoid straining the Spanish public health system.

British tourists must provide proof of health insurance before entering the country.

Many travellers have been using the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which provides

the necessary state healthcare in the European Economic Area (EEA), and some other countries, on the same basis as a resident of that country.

This may be free, or it may require a payment equivalent to that which a local resident would pay. It does not include being flown back to the UK for medical repatriation, treatment at a private medical facility, or ski or mountain rescue.

The UK GHIC has replaced the existing European Health Insurance Card (EHIC).

However, the NHS stated: “The UK GHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance. We advise you to have private travel and medical insurance for the duration of your trip.”

READ MORE: Wave of salmonella poisonings hit Gibraltar: Authorities hunting for common source

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.