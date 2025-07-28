Body of elderly Brit, 88, found on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE body of a British expat reported missing in Nerja last Tuesday was found by hikers the following day.

Vic Ashworth was a renowned engineering expert in the field of corrosive protection

He had lived with his wife, Basma, in the Fuente del Baden area of the town for five years.

POSTER APPEAL

The Ashworths moved to Spain after initially looking at Greece, with Basma having built up a global reputation as an abstract and textile artist.

Vic, 88, did not return home last Tuesday after going to a hairdresser on Calle Jaen.

He was reported missing to the Guardia Civil on Wednesday.

Dozens of posters were put up on local roads as well as appeals made via social media.

Vic’s body was found close to his home on some wasteland- an area which he rarely visited.

No foul play was suspected with no signs of violence or robbery, and pending an autopsy result, it is believed he could have suffered a heart attack.

His professional career involved being an engineer specialising in corrosive protection.

He worked for the oil industry and also in supervising protection for the Channel Tunnel project.

Vic lectured on the subject at UMIST Manchester and travelled around the world as a consultant.

Vic and Basma were also active members of the Nerja History Group.

