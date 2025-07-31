Spanish footballer hospitalised in Greece after dog bites his genitals

A FORMER Barcelona footballer was rushed to hospital in Greece after a feral dog jumped up and bit his genitals, local media reported on Wednesday.

Carles Perez, 27, currently plies his trade for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and was attacked while taking his dog out for a walk.

The Catalan-born star was attempting to protect his own pet when the rogue canine turned his attention towards Perez’s crown jewels.

The Barcelona academy product, who made eleven appearances for his boyhood club, spent over 24 hours in hospital with serious injuries to his genitals.

He received six stitches to his private parts.

Perez has been ruled out of tonight’s second leg of Aris Thessaloniki’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Azerbaijani outfit Araz-Nakhchivan.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.