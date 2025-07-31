31 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Jul, 2025 @ 15:23
·
1 min read

Spanish footballer hospitalised in Greece after dog bites his genitals

by
April 18, 2025, Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain: Barcelona Spain 18.04.2025 Carles Perez (Getafe CF ) smile during the La Liga EA Sports between Espanyol and Getafe CF at RCDE Stadium on 18 April 2025 in Barcelona. (Credit Image: © Xavi Urgeles/ZUMA Press Wire)

A FORMER Barcelona footballer was rushed to hospital in Greece after a feral dog jumped up and bit his genitals, local media reported on Wednesday.

Carles Perez, 27, currently plies his trade for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and was attacked while taking his dog out for a walk.

The Catalan-born star was attempting to protect his own pet when the rogue canine turned his attention towards Perez’s crown jewels.

The Barcelona academy product, who made eleven appearances for his boyhood club, spent over 24 hours in hospital with serious injuries to his genitals.

He received six stitches to his private parts.

Perez has been ruled out of tonight’s second leg of Aris Thessaloniki’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round against Azerbaijani outfit Araz-Nakhchivan.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Foreign tourist, 67, dies while kayaking to spectacular waterfall on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Latest from Lead

Go toTop