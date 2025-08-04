Record August start for hotel and tourist apartment bookings on Spain’s Costa Blanca

TOURIST groups are reporting record hotel and holiday accommodation bookings for August on the Costa Blanca and other coastal areas of the Valencian region.

Hotel reservations on the Valencian Community coast already stand at just under 82%- 3.75% higher a year ago.

The figures come from a study by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana which has analysed a representative sample of hotels to check on bookings- with numbers set to rise still further.

TOURISM MINISTER, MARIAN CANO

Tourist apartments in August are almost booked up at 91.24%, some 7.87 more than in August 2024.

Campsites on the coast have 95% occupation for chalets and 85% for plots.

Valencian Tourism Minister, Marian Cano said the summer season will continue to be ‘very dynamic’ and expected upward trends to continue.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have been breaking records every months for tourists, arrivals at airports and reservations,” she added.

The Valencia province coast already has 82.05% of its hotel rooms booked(up 4.5% on last year).

Further south, Costa Blanca hotels (excluding Benidorm) stands at 80.31% so far- an increase of 4.79% since August 2024..

Benidorm’s figures are even more dramatic with hotel reservations 6.3% up on last year to 92%.

Costa Blanca tourist apartments(minus Benidorm) are already above 94.6% for bookings- 10.7% more over 12 months.

In Benidorm, apartments bookings are at 89%- a 4% increase.

As for July, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana said hotel occupancy on the coast was 88.57%- up 1.67% on 12 months earlier.

Benidorm recorded 90% of hotel beds occupied(plus 2.2%) while the rest of the Costa Blanca clocked in at 91.97%(plus 3.91%).

In self-catering accommodation, Benidorm had 87% occupation and the rest of the Costa Blanca stood at 91.60%- an impressive 13.8% than a year earlier.

