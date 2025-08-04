The law’s an ass: 12 bonkers laws in Spain that’ll leave you baffled (and possibly fined)

SUNSHINE, sangria and… legal landmines? Spain may be known for its beaches and fiestas, but it’s also a hotspot for eyebrow-raising laws that can land you in hot water for doing the most mundane things – like building sandcastles or daring to own a mop.

To start with, new business laws can only be introduced in January or July (no, we don’t know why either). But that is just the beginning.

We thought we’d celebrate the summer season the best way we know how – by rounding up 12 bizarre Spanish laws that are weirder than a flamenco flash mob at a funeral.

If you’re planning to move here, make sure your dog is quiet, your mop is hidden, and for heaven’s sake, don’t die in Lanjaron…

1. Death is literally banned

In Lanjaron, Granada, it’s illegal to die. The town’s old cemetery was full, and the mayor passed a law in 1999 urging residents to ‘remain alive’ until a new one could be built. It was part protest, part publicity stunt – but technically still on the books. Die here, and you’ve got a burial problem and a legal problem.

2. Sandcastles? Not here, mate

Fancy a seaside sculpture session? Not in Tenerife. Building sandcastles is banned, and elsewhere like the Costa Blanca, you’re allowed only if you use the sand that is right there and flatten your work before you leave. This all stems from one overambitious builder who tried to recreate a medieval fortress by shipping in tons of sand. While local authorities say they would not fine someone for building a children’s sandcastle, technically the option remains.

3. Barking? Siesta says no

Villanueva de la Torre takes its naps very seriously. Dogs are banned from barking between 2pm and 4pm and at night. Enforcement is a mystery – perhaps a stern letter to the canine in question? It’s one of many OTT rules in the town’s lengthy ordenanza, which reads more like a novel than a law.

4. No radioactive waste in bins (obviously)

Also in Villanueva de la Torre: a rule specifically banning residents from dumping radioactive waste in local bins. A solid policy – except for one small problem. The town doesn’t have a single nuclear facility. Safe to say, the bins were probably already in the clear.

5. Ban the mop!

Got a mop on your balcony? That’s a €750 fine in some parts of Castilla–La Mancha. Hanging clothes out to dry? Also banned if visible from public spaces. The message is clear: clean in secret or suffer the consequences.

6. Dominos of doom

Sevilla might be all flamenco and fiestas, but don’t try to play dominos at an outdoor cafe. A local noise law bans it – apparently, the clack of the tiles is too much for local ears. Also prohibited? Rolling barrels down the street and standing near restaurant terraces with food or drink. (Yes, really.)

7. Don’t tap dance at home

In Madrid, Mojacar and Ciudad Real, you’re forbidden from running, skating or tap dancing inside apartment buildings. Presumably clog dancing is a capital offence. It’s all part of Spain’s mission to keep neighbourly peace – especially in a country where two-thirds of people live in flats.

8. Car sex crackdown

Thinking of a cheeky car quickie in Granada or Malaga? Think again. It’s a finable offence, even if the bushes are doing their best to hide you. One man was slapped with a €750 fine in Malaga despite being semi-concealed by vegetation. And solo acts aren’t safe either – a driver in Valencia was fined €200 and lost licence points for ahem distracting himself at the wheel.

9. No sleep in Bilbao

In Bilbao, it’s illegal to sleep in your car – or anywhere in public, really. The city bans snoozing in cars, vans, tents, caravans and even on benches. And don’t even think about bathing in a fountain or washing your socks in public. Just get a hotel room (this probably applies to the previous point as well!)

10. Watch what you name your baby

Spain doesn’t have an approved baby name list like Denmark, but it does have a banned list. Names like Judas, Cain and Lenin are strictly off limits. So if you were planning to raise a tiny revolutionary or biblical baddie, you’re out of luck.

11. You must have a spare pair of glasses

If you wear glasses and drive in Spain, you’re legally required to carry a spare pair in the car at all times. Forget and get caught? That’s a fine. So if you’ve got dodgy vision and a heavy right foot, pack those specs.

12. Leave your lawn flamingos at home

Planning to decorate your costa villa with neon pink flamingos or gnomes? Not so fast. In several towns with strict communities of owners (especially in resort areas like Marbella and Torrevieja), lawn ornaments are actually banned to ‘maintain aesthetic harmony’. Technically these are not local laws but regulations that can be imposed by your home owners’ association. It’s like Desperate Housewives, but with more paella.

