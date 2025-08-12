‘Ibiza Final Boss’ proves you really can get famous for absolutely nothing

THE internet has found its latest temporary obsession, and his name is Jack Kay, although you probably know him as the Ibiza Final Boss.

The 26-year-old from Newcastle was caught on camera at Ibiza’s Zero West Six club, bobbing to the dance music, drink in one hand, fist-pumping with the other, and wearing what can only be described as a Battle of Hastings-era bob haircut.

Sunglasses, a chunky gold chain, and a black designer T-shirt completed the look.

The short clip, posted on Instagram, quickly spread across TikTok and Twitter, amassing over 25 million views.

So why the name Ibiza Final Boss? Well a final boss refers to the main enemy in a video game, but on social media it has become known as the epitome of something. Exactly like Kay has come to symbolise British lads going to Ibiza.

Since then, Kay has embraced his unlikely fame. He’s launched new Instagram and TikTok accounts, signed with Neon Management, and announced an Ibiza club “tour” that has already seen him appear alongside DJ Solomun at Pacha.

He’s even swapped budget flights for private jets, proving that the internet really can turn awkward dancing into a career path.

Fans have flocked to take selfies with him, hailing him online as “the man, the myth, the legend.”

His haircut alone has inspired thousands of comments and memes, with some joking that he’ll have a podcast by next week and his own cryptocurrency by next month.

Kay himself seems bemused by the whole thing, telling followers he’s “just a normal person from Newcastle” and hinting at “big news” to come.

