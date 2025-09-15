Controversy over Franco chants for Real Madrid’s Mastantuono

Bernabeu Stadium has been set alight with controversy in recent matches, as fans have been chanting “Franco, Franco” in support of the 18-year-old forward.

Franco Mastantuono is one of the new additions to Real Madrid’s team this year, and is originally from Argentina.

The 18-year-old forward came to the team through a €63.2 million signing. When he made his debut in Madrid’s first game of the season on August 19 (Real Madrid against Navarra’s Osasuna team), chants of “Franco, Franco” were heard in the stadium, loud and clear, resulting in a hot debate.

The intent behind the chants has stoked controversy, with some defendants saying fans are not using it as a way to echo the Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s name.

Critics on the other hand have pointed out that it is difficult not to evoke Francoist history and the pervading historical memory of Franco, and what it means to people today, through the chanting of his name.

This November will mark 50 years since the death of the dictator, and as commemorative efforts come together across Spain, Franco’s legacy proves to be contentious.

As the game played out on August 19, the host of Real Madrid supporting tabloid TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones Josep Pedrerol, commented that “a debate has started, but I’m not going to renounce a name due to something that happened for 40 years in Spain.”

As Shakespeare’s Romeo once asked, what’s in a name? Well, whilst Mastantuono is originally from Argentina, and Mastantuono is also the given name on his shirt instead of his first name, the chants of “Franco” have still sparked quite the debate, which is reflective of how much Franco’s legacy still plays a role in Spain today.

Perhaps football fans would be wise to stick to other versions of Mastantuono’s name: some have suggested “Mastan, Mastan”, as Mastantuono is quite a bit to chew.

