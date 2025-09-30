EXPLAINER: How to claim the new €1,200 tax deduction for renters in Andalucia (and who’s eligible)

RENTERS in Andalucia can now claim back a cool €1,200 on their annual tax bill – here’s how to do it.

Who qualifies for €1,200?

You can claim the maximum €1,200 annual deduction if you’re renting your main residence (vivienda habitual) in Andalucia and fall into one of these groups:

Under 35 years old

Over 65 years old

Victims of gender violence

Victims of terrorism

The catch? Your annual income must not exceed €25,000 in individual taxation. That threshold has increased from the previous €19,000 limit, opening the door to thousands more renters.

Higher limit for disabled renters

If you have a recognised disability, you can claim even more – up to €1,500 annually, increased from the current €1,000 limit. The same €25,000 income threshold applies.

How it works

The deduction reduces your regional income tax (IRPF) bill when you file your annual tax return.

You’ll need to provide proof of rental payments – typically your rental contract and bank statements showing monthly transfers to your landlord.

To claim, declare your rental expenses in the Andalucia regional section of your declaracion de la renta. The deduction applies to the regional portion of income tax, not the national portion.

The enhanced deduction, which comes into force with the 2026 regional budget, represents a €300 jump from the current €900 limit and will apply when you file your tax return in spring 2026 covering the 2025 tax year.

The backstory

When the current PP-led regional government took power in 2019, the rental deduction stood at just €500 for under-35s earning up to €19,000.

It’s been progressively increased, with this latest bump bringing it to €1,200 for eligible groups.

An estimated 35,000 Andalucians will benefit from the increased limits, saving renters an additional €8 million on top of the €18 million already being saved under current deductions.

The measure forms part of Andalucia’s seventh round of tax cuts since 2019, which the regional government claims saves residents a combined €1 billion annually.

