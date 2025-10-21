21 Oct, 2025
21 Oct, 2025 @ 17:30
Eyes peeled on the Costa del Sol for fugitive British drug trafficker, 32, who has ‘links to Spain’

POLICE across Europe are hunting a convicted British drug trafficker who vanished before sentencing — but could be hiding out among expat communities in Spain.

Jonathan McAllister, 32, from Wortley near Sheffield, was handed a 20-year prison sentence in his absence after being found guilty of running a major narcotics network flooding the UK with cocaine, heroin and ketamine.

The fugitive failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court in May 2022, where he was convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, as well as possessing criminal property and plotting to breach customs laws.

Described as a white male, 5ft 11in (182cm), slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, McAllister is thought to have fled abroad to escape justice.

READ MORE: Sweden’s ‘Pablo Escobar’ who allegedly pioneered smuggling cocaine to Europe via sailboats has his conviction quashed in Spain

Jonathan McAllister, 32, may be hiding out in the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca

Detectives say he has ‘links to Spain’ and could be moving between expat communities on the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca, using false identities or staying with associates in the drug trade.

He was part of a sprawling Yorkshire-based criminal network that laundered profits from cross-border cocaine and heroin deals, investigators said.

Police have now renewed their public appeal for sightings of the fugitive, warning that he may still be involved in organised drug trafficking while on the run.

Anyone with information on McAllister’s whereabouts is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 (UK only), quoting reference SYP-20251015-0679, or reach out anonymously to Crimestoppers on +44 800 555 111.

