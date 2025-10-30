A NEW twist in the tale of fugitive British streamer and TikTok star Harrison Sullivan – better known as HSTikkyTokky – has been revealed after he appeared to voluntarily return to the UK to face justice earlier this month.

The notorious 24-year-old influencer, who boasts millions of followers online, was arrested in Marbella in September during a nightclub brawl on August 26.

He is accused of glassing a man in the neck and gashing open his jugular artery at a nightspot.

Harrison Sullivan, also known as HS Tikky Tokky, was arrested in Marbella for allegedly glassing a man in the throat on August 26

The victim reportedly only survived thanks to being rushed to hospital for life-saving emergency surgery.

Police sources said Sullivan, described in official statements as a ‘YouTuber and boxer’, was tracked down thanks to his prolific social media postings, in which films himself traipsing around Puerto Banus talking with passersby and trying to chat up girls.

Videos also showed him driving a luxury car around Marbella without a licence, which he had lost after crashing a £230,000 McLaren in Surrey last year.

Sullivan later fled the country to avoid facing the charge, preferring instead a life on the run hanging around in Dubai and Marbella, where he flaunted an apparent luxury lifestyle to his followers.

Harrison Sullivan was wanted in the UK for crashing a MaClaren in November 2024 and fleeing the country before his court appearance

Sullivan frequently posted videos from Puerto Banus, rooftop gyms and private villas, often surrounded by sports cars and friends from the UK influencer circuit.

He was even taking part in a forthcoming Louis Theroux documentary on the culture of toxic masculinity, in which he agreed to appear alongside his mother.

Locals who recognised him said he was often seen training at local boxing gyms and socialising in nightclubs around Nueva Andalucia and the Golden Mile.

Despite claiming to earn £56,000 a day from online trading, sources told British media he was ‘constantly scrambling for cash’ to maintain his image, borrowing cars and props for his videos before they were repossessed.

Sullivan was described as a ‘Youtuber and boxer’ by Spanish police

After his arrest, officers in Spain discovered that Sullivan was wanted in Britain, who had put out a UK arrest warrant after he fled.

Sullivan, who spent more than a year on the run, was extradited to the UK earlier this month after appearing before a judge in Marbella on August 29.

He wore a grey jumper and trousers and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before being handed over to British authorities.

Spanish investigators have opened a criminal probe into the assault, which remains ongoing.

The Maclaren that Sullivan crashed last November

The venue where the attack took place has not been identified and the nationality of the victim has not been disclosed.

Sullivan returned to Britain on October 10 and was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Staines Magistrates Court. Sentencing is due on November 14.

The influencer had been wanted since failing to attend a UK court hearing last November following the crash, which left fellow influencer ‘General G’ injured.

While on the run, Sullivan taunted police online and continued to post videos filmed in Spain, Dubai and Greece, boasting about his wealth and fame.

His arrest marks perhaps the end of a controversy-filled career that has seen the self-styled fitness guru compared to Andrew Tate and accused of promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity.

