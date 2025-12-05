5 Dec, 2025
5 Dec, 2025 @ 12:54
Strap on your skis as Spain’s Sierra Nevada winter resort opens after healthy snowfall

cordon press

Christmas came early for Spain’s top skiing resort, as the Sierra Nevada opened in November this year.

Europe’s southernmost ski resort, kicked off the season with skiers treated to seven kilometres of perfectly groomed runs in the Borreguiles area – easily the best opening day for years!

With nine lifts already open the resort was more than ready for action. 

Snow depths ranged from 20cm to 40cm and the vertical drop stood at 355 metres.

With the snow machines going full tilt for some weeks due to low temperatures, a huge range of winter activities are already on offer, including toboggan runs, ice skating and snow slides.

The early start makes it one of Spain’s first major ski resorts to open this season.

Lift tickets are €42 per day, with discounts available on the official Sierra Nevada website. Let the season begin!

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

