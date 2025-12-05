Strap on your skis as Spain’s Sierra Nevada winter resort opens after healthy snowfall

Christmas came early for Spain’s top skiing resort, as the Sierra Nevada opened in November this year.

Europe’s southernmost ski resort, kicked off the season with skiers treated to seven kilometres of perfectly groomed runs in the Borreguiles area – easily the best opening day for years!

With nine lifts already open the resort was more than ready for action.

Snow depths ranged from 20cm to 40cm and the vertical drop stood at 355 metres.

With the snow machines going full tilt for some weeks due to low temperatures, a huge range of winter activities are already on offer, including toboggan runs, ice skating and snow slides.

The early start makes it one of Spain’s first major ski resorts to open this season.

Lift tickets are €42 per day, with discounts available on the official Sierra Nevada website. Let the season begin!

