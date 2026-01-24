GIBMED International Hospital is redefining private healthcare in Gibraltar by delivering a truly comprehensive, locally based medical service built around patient-focused care, quality, accessibility, and clinical excellence.

As Gibraltar’s first private hospital, GibMed places GP primary care at the forefront of a fully integrated healthcare system.

From everyday health concerns to specialist consultations, advanced diagnostics, surgical procedures, and ongoing follow-up care, patients benefit from seamless treatment.

With GibMed, Gibraltar now offers high standards of care without the need for Gibraltarians to cross the border and for ex-pats in Spain, its location is also convenient.

READ MORE: Spain continues its astonishing run as global organ donor champion – narrowly failing to beat its own world record in 2025

GibMed is expanding and is now offering Cosmetic Surgery, responding to growing demand for high-quality aesthetic procedures delivered in a safe, regulated, and clinically robust environment.

Our surgeons are both renowned UK-based surgeons, again, this is unique in private medicine for Gibraltar and southern Spain.

This new service will be supported by state-of-the-art surgical suites, designed to meet the highest standards of safety and comfort.

Our spacious, modern and comfortable bedrooms, allow patients to recover with confidence under expert medical supervision.

READ MORE: ‘Less is more’: Current oncology is committed to less aggressive and more effective interventions

GibMed’s facilities already support advanced disgnostic imaging, specialist outpatient care, and surgical capability, with further developments still to come.

All consultations and medical reports are delivered in English and are aligned with UK medical best practice, ensuring clinical clarity, continuity, and confidence throughout the patient journey.

With experienced clinicians, advanced technology, and an integrated model of care, GibMed continues to set a new benchmark for private healthcare in Gibraltar.

READ MORE: Staying fit in 2026: Spain’s national team doctor on how to avoid annoying injuries in Spain’s most popular sports

Dr. David Deardon, CEO of GibMed International Hospital said, “We are proud to be expanding our services and to play a meaningful role in supporting the community’s healthcare needs.

Our vision has always been to offer Gibraltar a modern, comprehensive private healthcare facility that combines high clinical standards with a warm, patient-centred experience.”

Click here to read more Gibraltar News from The Olive Press.