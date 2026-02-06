BREAKING: Body found in search for missing woman, 45, who was swept away in Malaga floods while trying to rescue her dog

THE body of a woman swept away by raging floodwaters as she tried to save her dog has been found in Malaga province.

The victim, 44-year-old Carolina, was discovered at around 1pm today roughly one kilometre downstream from where she was dragged into the swollen River Turvilla in Sayalonga.

She was walking with her partner and their two dogs when one animal was caught by the torrent and she plunged in after it.

Emergency crews launched a major search on Wednesday involving firefighters, Guardia Civil units, sniffer dogs and volunteers.

The grim discovery comes as Storm Leonardo continues to batter Andalucia with torrential rain, flash floods and violent winds.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

