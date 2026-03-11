MARBELLA has revealed plans for a new justice complex and announced that construction is set to begin in 2027.

The proposed site in La Torrecilla next to the La Cañada shopping centre will be home to a four-storey building with an additional two underground levels for parking, legal archives and detainee areas.

Public areas including courtrooms and the Civil Registry (including a wedding hall) will be located on the ground floor.

Before construction starts the Marbella town hall is expected to invest €20 million to build a network of roads to improve access to the site.

The project is awaiting the green light from the central government, which must approve the new roads, and the Junta which will be responsible for the construction.

The finished project will bring Marbella’s 14 judges, 14 court clerks, and 145 court staff together in a single building.

They are currently distributed across several buildings throughout the city.

Centralising them in one location is intended to make the legal process more efficient and coordinated.

The city’s mayor Angeles Muñoz says the project will provide capacity for triple the number of employees in coming years.

She said that the goal of the project is to ensure a lack of space will no longer be ‘an excuse’ for delays in the justice system and guaranteed that ‘the current fragmentation will never happen again’.

With construction set to begin in 2027, Marbella’s city of justice could be several years away.

