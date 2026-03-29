29 Mar, 2026
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29 Mar, 2026 @ 17:53
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1 min read

Man, 33, dies in horror crash at Estepona’s notorious ‘ant roundabout’ – just weeks after safety works completed

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A 33-year-old driver has been killed at Estepona’s notorious ‘ant roundabout’ in the early hours of Saturday morning — just weeks after safety improvements at the dangerous junction were completed.

Emergency services were alerted by a member of the public at around 1am, triggering a major response involving firefighters, paramedics, the Guardia Civil and road maintenance crews.

Despite their rapid arrival, nothing could be done to save the driver, who was confirmed dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

READ MORE: Estepona’s notorious ‘ant roundabout’ gets safety upgrade after string of crashes 

The crash occurred at the Las Hormigas roundabout — known locally as the ‘ant roundabout’ — on the A-7 highway at the Arroyo Vaquero exit, between Estepona and Sabinillas.

The tragedy comes just weeks after safety works at the junction were finally completed in early March, following years of near-weekly accidents that had sparked fury among local residents.

Improvements carried out at the site included replacing 20 metres of crash barriers, installing illuminated vertical traffic signs, and fitting reflective road studs to improve visibility at night.

Estepona’s town hall had expressed hope that the works would put an end to the relentless cycle of crashes at the junction, widely regarded as one of the most dangerous roundabouts on the Costa del Sol.

READ MORE: WATCH: Safety works begin at Estepona’s notorious ‘ant roundabout’ after months of constant crashes

@josemariagarciaurbano

El Ayuntamiento concluye los trabajos de mejora en la seguridad de la rotonda de ‘Las Hormigas’, en la A-7, a la altura de Arroyo Vaquero. La actuación ha incluido el refuerzo de la señalización vertical luminosa, la instalación de captafaros, reposición de quitamiedos y la mejora de la iluminación en todo el perímetro exterior. Esta actuación debería ir acompañada de medidas en la reducción de la velocidad de entrada a la rotonda, ubicada en la A-7, algo que es únicamente competencia del Ministerio de Fomento.#estepona #seguridadvial

? Cool funky rock that gradually gets excited(1065336) – Cheng Lee

Residents had previously described the situation as amounting to ‘criminal negligence’, with collisions occurring ‘almost daily’ before the safety measures were put in place.

The cause of Saturday’s fatal crash remains under investigation by the Guardia Civil.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

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Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

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