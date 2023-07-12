SPAIN’S airports operated by Aena closed the first six months of 2023 with 129,447,124 travellers, a total which represents an increase of 23.4% compared with the same period of 2022 and 1.2% up on the previous record year of 2019.

The number of flights between January and June was 1,130,758, which is 10.5% more than in the first six months of last year and 0.5% more than in 2019.

June’s figures sounded a more cautionary note with 26,504,920 passengers- 9% more than a year earlier but 2.8% less than in 2019.

A reason for the June fall is that airlines reduced their flight schedules last month, more so than in April and May, while in July, the schedule is similar to that for the same month of 2019.

Of total travellers recorded in June, 26,443,843 were commercial passengers with 18,142,980 passengers travelling on international flights, up 10% from June 2022.

Madrid airport recorded the highest number of passengers in June with 5,134,856, representing an increase of 13.1% compared with June of last year.

It is followed by Barcelona, with 4,462,889 (+9.8% compared with 2022); Palma de Mallorca with 3,807,844 (+2.5%); Malaga with 2,179,575 (+14.3%); Alicante-Elche , with 1,505,989 (+12%); Ibiza with 1,196,904 (+3.8%); and Gran Canaria with 988,845 passengers (+6.7%).

