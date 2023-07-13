Ten members of the Specsavers workforce in Karlskoga Sweden recently made a visit to one of the multinational optical chain’s stores in the Balearic Islands, as part of a team-building trip to Mallorca.

The shop they visited was in Santa Ponça in Mallorca, and the objective was to see how the brand works outside of Sweden.

According to Specsavers, the team tries to get away for a teambuilding trip once every year, with regular visits to other stores in the world.

The trip was a great success, with members of the team particularly impressed by the Balearic coastline and the friendly locals.

“It was great to welcome the team from Sweden to the store and get to know how they work,” said Martin Blake, the Director of Specsavers Ópticas in Santa Ponça. “A big thank you from us for choosing Mallorca for their team building and taking the time to visit. All the team really enjoyed the Swedish chocolate too!”