A THIEF has been arrested for stealing four Rolexes using the ‘Ronaldinho technique’ in Ibiza.

Police allegedly caught the robber in the act in Playa d’en Bossa nightlife area.

Agents followed the man, an infamous thief on the island, after spotting him.

“He approached an elderly tourist in a friendly way and as if he was trying to dribble him. He then placed his leg between the old man’s legs to make him lose balance and steal his watch,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The agent added: “We caught him red-handed and arrested him.”

During the police investigation, officers discovered he had previously committed four similar robberies.

He is further accused of stealing another four Rolexes, three in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia and one in Sant Antoni de Portmany.

