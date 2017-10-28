Cruising for a bruising – tourists warned to avoid Barcelona ‘civil disturbances’

'The security of passengers and crew our main priority,' say Costa Cruceros

CRUISE ship tourists are being warned to avoid ‘civil disturbances’ in Barcelona.

Passengers are being advised to avoid ‘large political gatherings’ and to not take photos of demonstrations or police.

It comes amid mounting tensions in the Catalan capital as the independence crisis deepens.

“The security of the passengers and the crew is our main priority,” said a Costa Cruceros spokesperson.

That said, holidaymakers staying in hotels from the Gremio group received letters in their rooms informing them that ‘the problems are not as serious as they seem’.