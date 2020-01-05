A PREGNANT Spanish influencer has been slammed for an inappropriate social media post at a holocaust memorial.

Elena Tablada, 38, posed for a picture at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, which she uploaded to Instagram.

In front of a large row of concrete blocks built in 2005 to honour the millions of people brutally murdered, a smiling Tablada posed in a colourful coat.

But as if that weren’t enough, the online star captured the incendiary snap with a smiling emoji and the hashtag ‘babyintheoven’.

The caption is a reference to her second pregnancy – a girl – with husband Javier Ungria, which she announced in November.

After global backlash to the offending photo, Tablada kept the picture online, but changed the caption to read ‘Never Forget’.

One online commenter said: “The worst part about it is she probably wants people to pick up on it and publicise her (how stupid she is).”

Another added: “By the way…Who puts a ‘baby in the oven’? It’s ‘BUN IN THE OVEN!’”

The memorial is composed of 2,711 blocks of different heights and is located near Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.