FIVE people have been arrested for selling fake tickets for up to €800 for the classic between Madrid and Barcelona.

Policia Nacional arrested the five for selling fake tickets at Sunday’s game between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The ticket sellers had contacted potential buyers and offered them counterfeit tickets ranging between €200 and €800 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

They were caught minutes before the game when three ‘tickets’ were offered to plain clothed police officers for a ‘good price’ of €900.

SEIZED: Counterfeit tickets sold for up to €800

Three of the men are believed to be Italian citizens while two are French, all between 24 and 35 years old.

In total they allegedly sold five tickets while those who bought them were denied entry to the game.

During the operation, police seized 15 false tickets, six mobile phones and €500 in cash, several victims who had bought the fake tickets were also found.

The five are under arrest for alleged crimes of fraud for and documentary falsehood.

