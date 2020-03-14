ANDALUCIA has raised the threat from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to ‘level 2’ in an unprecedented move.

It comes after Junta president Juanma Moreno announced he will convene the crisis cabinet today after activating the Andalucian Territorial Emergency Plan.

It is the first time in history ‘level 2’ has been activated in the region and will see the government establish response plans to all possible scenarios.

The Crisis Cabinet will meet via video conference at 7pm tonight and will feature Moreno and Junta vice president Juan Marin as well as health, business and energy leaders.

It comes as the number of cases in Spain has grown to 5,867, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 189 have been killed and some 500 have been discharged.

It comes as the country has been placed on lockdown with the government telling residents to not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile Semana Santa has now been cancelled in Sevilla, Malaga, Ronda, Murcia, Cuenca and Zamora, costing the tourism industry hundreds of millions of euros.

Andalucia now has at least 269 cases and three deaths.