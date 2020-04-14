SPANISH State Meteorological Agency AEMET has issued yellow weather warnings across Western Andalucia this week.

Gibraltar, the Costa del Sol and Axarquia have been warned of a 40% – 70% chance of thunder storms and around 25mm of rainfall sweeping across the region.

The warning begins on Wednesday 15 but will quickly move eastwards and die down by Thursday.

The warning comes after a spell of wintery weather and rain that has dampened spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

However the rainfall this past week has given the region’s reservoirs and deposits a welcome top up.

It comes after what has been a relatively dry and warm winter, easing the concern for Andalucian farmers.