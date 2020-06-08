EASYJET has revealed which Spanish airports serving British holiday hotspots will be back up and running in July and August.

Last week the airline announced that it would resume 50% of its 1,022 routes in July and 75% in August.

However it was unclear which of Spain’s airports would be included as services were ramped up.

Today, the budget airline confirmed to the Olive Press that the following airports would be taking passengers in and out of Spain in July and August as its network started to return to normal:

Malaga

Alicante

Ibiza

Mallorca

Barcelona

Lanzarote

Fuerteventura

Menorca

Tenerife

Bilbao

Madrid

Gran Canaria

Murcia

Santiago

Almeria

Seville

Valencia

Reus

Flights will depart from all easyJet’s UK airports, but the number of flights will be 30% of its normal capacity for this time of the year.

Brits wanting to fly out to the Costa del Sol in July will need to get their skates on as there are seats available on only 59 of the 333 flights flying from London airports to Malaga.

And there are seats on 220 of the 310 flights in August.