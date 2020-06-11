LA Liga has been suspended for more than three months, but tonight, Spanish football returns to our television screens.

The Derbi Sevillano will kick things off tonight at 10pm, with the two sides eager to get the bragging rights over their bitter rivals.

It will be weird having such a big game without any fans in attendance, but Spain’s top tier will introduce virtual fans in order to simulate an atmosphere.

After tonight’s game, the action will continue tomorrow with two games, with Granada and Getafe facing off at 7:30pm, followed by Valencia taking on Levante at 10pm.

There are four games on Saturday and three on Sunday, with most eyes being on Bilbao against Atletico Madrid.

With at least one match taking place every day for the next two weeks, football fans will be able to satisfy all their cravings from the past three months.

The situation at the top of the table is very tight, with Barcelona in first, only two points ahead of El Clasico rivals, Real Madrid.

The race for fourth and the Champions League places is also hotly contested, with only two points separating Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in sixth.

The relegation battle is also looking like it’ll go down to the wire, with Mallorca sitting in eighteenth, only four points behind Valladolid in fifteenth.

The Segunda Division will also resume from tomorrow, with Malaga looking to start off with a big three points against Huesca.