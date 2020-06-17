POLICE are investigating the deaths of two elderly British expats after their bodies were found within hours of each other in their Nerja home.

The alarm was raised after the couple’s children in the UK had failed to make contact with them for several days.

Fearing the worst, they contacted the local resident group of the San Juan de Capistrano de Nerja urbanisation to ask them to check in on the pair, who were both suffering from cancer.

Upon entering the property, members from the group found the lifeless body of a 90-year-old man.

112 Emergency services were called before investigators confirmed they found no visible signs of violence, with all signs pointing to death by natural causes.

Several hours later, the man’s 84-year-old wife, who had been receiving care elsewhere, also died after returning to the home.

Police found bottles of morphine and an alleged suicide note.

Neighbours spoke fondly of the couple, who had called the Axarquian town of Nerja their home for 20 years.

Sources close to the pair suggested to Spanish media that they both may have had intentions of taking their own lives together.

An autopsy is being carried out today at the Instituto de Medicina Legal de Malaga to confirm the causes of death.