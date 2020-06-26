HEALTHCARE professionals will be able to tour Malaga, Sevilla and Palma on city sightseeing buses for free until the end of the year, it has been announced.

Red double-decker sightseeing buses are famous around the world and offer tourists and residents an easy way to explore each city’s landmarks.

Three cities so far in Spain have announced that they will offer free tickets to all healthcare professionals and a companion as a form of gratitude for everything they have done during the coronavirus crisis.

This offer will run until December 31, with healthcare professionals also receiving public recognition and thanks by both employees and other travellers on board.

To enjoy this experience, doctors, nurses, care workers and other health professionals will need to sign up on city-sightseeing.com from July 1.

The use of face masks will be mandatory for all people on board, both employees and passengers, along with cashless payment.

CEO of City Sightseeing Spain, Isaac Flores said: “We are happy to re-teach the cities to both visitors and residents themselves, who have an opportunity to rediscover where they live from a different point of view.

“I am sure that by traveling and touring our cities in a responsible way we will all soon be able to enjoy this new normality.”

President and CEO of City Sightseeing globally, Enrique Ybarra, said: “We wanted to take the step and set an example to reactivate the tourism sector around the world as soon as possible, in a clear gesture of trust and support for this industry.”