A MAN has been found dead at a popular beach on the Costa del Sol.

The victim was spotted floating face down in the sea at Playa de la Malagueta in the city of Malaga.

Health authorities said they had located a body in the sea at around 12:20am last night.

The man’s body was brought to shore, not far from Chiringuito Caleta Playa.

He was pronounced dead by health personnel at the scene.

Policia Nacional officers and the Junta de Andalucia’s 112 emergencies staff attended the incident.

Further details, including the man’s age and nationality have not been released.

Police are now trying to identify the man using his fingerprints.

An initial investigation had focused on a theory that he had been involved in a shipwreck in the Alboran Sea.

It is understood that police have now ruled out that possibility.