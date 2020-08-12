POLICIA National in Malaga have been called ‘Guardian Angels’ after saving a baby’s life.

The events took place in the Pedregalejo neighbourhood in the capital of Malaga, where the Policia National were carrying out crime prevention work.

It was early Tuesday morning, just after dawn, when a police patrol car was flagged down by a distressed individual.

The man hurriedly led the police to a neighbouring home, where a one-month-old baby girl had stopped breathing.

The child’s parents, who had contacted 061 and were trying to follow the instructions of a medic on the phone, had been unable to, paralysed by their own fears and distress.

The little girl didn’t respond to any stimuli and had started to turn purple.

The police officers quickly took control of the situation and began to practice resuscitation manoeuvres on the girl following 061’s guidelines.

After a few minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the baby gasped, began to breathe again and regained a pinkish tone.

An ambulance which arrived on the scene, confirmed the recovery of the little girl.

The causes of the little girl’s suffocation are not known, however according to medical research suffocation is, by far, the leading cause of death for children under age one.

Mechanical suffocation constituted the majority (80%) of all injury-related mortality cases for infants. It is defined as losing the ability to breathe due to strangulation, or smothering by bed clothes, plastic bags or similar materials.

In the UK alone, more than 200 babies die suddenly and unexpectedly every year.