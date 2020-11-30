CALLE Larios in Malaga has attracted hordes of people set on seeing the Christmas lights.

Despite health recommendations and restrictions to prevent and slow down transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, crowds of people have swarmed Malaga’s capital determined to witness the annual spectacle.

At 5:30pm on Friday, the now iconic Christmas lights were switched on and though Malaga City council had made no announcement in a bid to avoid crowding, people came out in droves.

Footage shows how a large mass of people crowded together to see the lights, images which have been slammed on social media platforms.

This is an absolute disgrace – local villagers are being stopped by police and threatened with €6000 fines if they try to visit parents 200m out of municipality.

Meanwhile "100s of people crowd Calle Larios in Malaga to see the Christmas lights come on"!https://t.co/RHjSfhp9Hn — Bea Jaspert ? (@hogotheforsaken) November 28, 2020

One Twitter user wrote: “Calle Larios in Malaga, where hundreds of people have come to see the Christmas lights organised by the City Council.

“But then only six family members are allowed to be together for Christmas dinner…

“Why hasn’t the City Council enforced measures in Larios?”

En la calle Larios, en Málaga, acuden cientos de personas para ver las luces de Navidad que ha colocado su Ayuntamiento



Pero luego para la cena navideña solo podrán cenar las familias con 6 miembros



¿Porqué el Ayuntamiento no hace cumplir las medidas en Larios? pic.twitter.com/GBENnT5uWt — Rorschach (@Lord_Rorschach) November 27, 2020



Another said: “Is it worthwhile for health workers and other frontline staff to risk their lives for people like this? I don’t think so…”

Another added: “Malaga this afternoon. Are we or are we not stupid?”

Calle Larios, Málaga esta tarde. Estamos o no estamos gilipollas ????? pic.twitter.com/n2mdy1p1o0 — Kritika ? (@kritikafull) November 27, 2020

Malaga City Council has not made any official statement but the Councillor for Festivals, Teresa Porras, said during an interview on Cadena Ser that there had been no crowds.

“No agglomeration has taken place because the time of the switch-on was never specified,” he claimed.

The images, however, suggest a different story and have left many disgruntled residents believing that the mass gathering is likely to lead to an increase in infections.