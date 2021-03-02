CELEBRITIES often snap up homes all over the world, from sprawling mansions in LA to penthouse apartments in Paris.

And Blue singer Lee Ryan is no exception, taking to the cover of Hell Magazine to show off his swanky Malaga pad.

The ultra-luxe property in southern Spain boats an outdoor pool – and plenty room for his growing family.

The All Rise singer used the cover shoot as an opportunity to announce that he is expecting a baby girl in June with his girlfriend Verity Paris.

It will be the pair’s first child together and Lee’s third time as father – the 37-year-old is already fad to daughter Bluebell, 13, who he shares with ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, whose mother is his ex-fiance, Samantha Miller.

Speaking to the magazine, the former Strictly Come Dancing star said: “I’m so excited. I love being a dad; there is nothing better than that. It’s the most amazing thing in the world.”

Verity, who works as a Ariana Grande tribute singers, later took to social media to thank fans for their support, adding ‘bring on June!’.