THE lifeless body of a person has been found floating in the sea off the coast of Fuengirola.

According to emergency services in Andalucia, the lifeless body of a person was found yesterday afternoon, Thursday May 20, floating in the sea off the beach of Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

The alert was given at 12 noon when the 112 Andalucia emergency services received a phone call from a member of the public who reported that he had seen from the town’s promenade what he believed to be a human body floating in the sea.

The maritime rescue service, Guardia Civil and ambulance service responded to the call and recovered the corpse located around one kilometre from the shore near Fuengirola port.

For the moment, no further details about the deceased person or the circumstances of the death have been revealed.

An investigation has been opened to identify the corpse and clarify the circumstances of death.

