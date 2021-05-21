Spain will lift restrictions on travellers arriving from Britain from May 24 and will allow entry without the need for a negative PCR test, its government announced on Friday.

The news was published in the Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) on Friday and will come into force on Monday.

It lifts the latest travel restrictions that barred all non-essential travel from the United Kingdom except for those who were Spanish citizens, could show proof of residency, or had a justified reason to enter such as work, study or to care for a sick relative.

The strict rules have seen dozens of Brits refused flights or turned away on their arrival in Spain if they were unable to present a residency card.

However, Spain remains on the ‘amber list’ for travellers from England and Wales, meaning travel is not advised but also not banned.

Those returning from Spain must therefore undergo mandatory quarantine for ten days – although this can be carried out at home and not in a government approved hotel.

A negative PCR test is also required to be taken prior to 72 hours before arrival back in the UK plus further tests are required on the second and eighth day of quarantine.

The UK Government is scheduled to review its green list in the first week of June, which would be the earliest opportunity to allow quarantine-free travel to Spain for English holidaymakers.

Spain also included travellers from Japan on its exempt from restrictions list which now counts ten countries from outside the European Union. These are Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom and China.

Travellers arriving from these countries will still need to fill in a health form before flying. information here). It must be completed and signed it online before your trip to Spain. You may access the form and sign it through the Spain Travel Health portal or through the apps for Android or iOS devices.

