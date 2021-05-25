TURISMO Costa del Sol reinforces the promotion of its inland tourism by adding three new tourist attractions.

The Costa del Sol’s coastal strip, with its sun-drenched Mediterranean beaches, is renowned as one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, however in recent years, the lure of Malaga’s charming inland villages and mountain ranges has been attracting an increasing number of visitors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking advantage of the expected flow of tourists in a post-covid world to more less known destinations, surrounded by nature, turismo Costa del Sol is actively promoting three new inland spaces for sightseeing adventures away from the populous coastal strip.

The Provincial Council will lead the tourism promotion of the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park.

The natural park Sierra de las Nieves is located in the heart of Malaga, behind the Marbella mountains and to the east of the Ronda-Marbella road and is in the process of being declared a National Park.

The botanical wealth is impressive, with up to 1,500 types of plants, 19 of them exclusive to Ronda.

In addition, the Diputación provincial authority is working on promoting the Guadalhorce Corredor Verde (green corridor), a project which will have the biggest river park in Spain, covering 4.5 million square metres and includes a 54-kilometre route along the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, the Caminito del Rey and the mouth of the Guadalhorce Nature Reserve.

The creation of a new path between the Caminito del Rey and the Guadalhorce bridge – considered to be the largest wooden footbridge in Europe – is also in the pipeline and with it the making of another top attraction in inland Spain.

