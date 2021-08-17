AFTER five days of blistering heat, the first heatwave of the summer will begin to subside as of today, Tuesday, August 17.

According to Spanish weather agency AEMET, a sharp drop in thermometers is forecast, especially noticeable in the maximum temperatures, which could fall by 10ºC in many inland areas of the province.

Specifically, AEMET forecasts highs of no more than 31ºC in Antequera, Ronda and Velez-Malaga; with maximum temperatures of 29ºC expected in Marbella, and 27ºC in Malaga captial—values that vary little from the minimum temperatures recorded in recent days.

Night-time lows will be between 20 and 23ºC.

The trend will remain stable for the rest of the week, with highs of 28ºC and lows of 21ºC expected in the capital.

The heatwave, which began last Wednesday, August 11, has seen temperature records broken in Spain, with a historical maximum of 47.4ºC set in Montoro (Cordoba).

Furthermore, in the Cordoba airport area, the thermometers reached 46.9ºC, a record that equals the maximum ever reached in a weather station of the main network of AEMET, the previous record was set there on July 13, 2017.

Malaga itself saw highs of 44ºC in Alora, recorded between 4pm and 7pm on Monday afternoon, a day which also saw highs of 43ºC in Coin and Cortes de la Frontera and 42ºC in Antequera.

