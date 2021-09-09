AN ARSONIST is believed to be behind a blaze above the Costa del Sol that has already scorched 2,167 hectares, authorities have revealed.

It appears to have been sparked in three different places along the same route between Estepona and inland Genalguacil.

A firefighting source told the Olive Press: “A car was seen driving away from the three zones where the fire sparked.”

He added: “It’s been horrific and one of the worst fires we have seen for years.”

The wildfire which began on Wednesday evening has now crossed into municipalities of Estepona, Jubrique, Benahavis and Genalguacil, and forced at least 600 people to flee their homes.

??????@CarmenCrespoPP informa que el perímetro del #IFJubrique ronda las 2.160 hectáreas



?Actualmente, #Estepona es el municipo más afectado por este fuego



??La consejera de Desarrollo Sostenible lamenta que el fuerte viento dificulte las labores de extinción del @Plan_INFOCA pic.twitter.com/OhTTi5eWEF — Desarrollo Sostenible (@MedioAmbAND) September 9, 2021

The fire has destroyed at least one house which had already been evacuated as a precaution and scorched the outside of another.

??Los fuertes vientos están complicando las labores de extinción del #IFJubrique donde el @Plan_INFOCA está intensificando las labores de los medios aéreos ante unas previsiones meteorológicas adversas. La colaboración de todas las administraciones nos hace más fuertes y eficaces pic.twitter.com/1Afm892FGL — Carmen Crespo (@CarmenCrespoPP) September 9, 2021

Carmen Crespo, from Andalucia’s Rural Affairs department confirmed that strong winds were hampering efforts by more than 250 firefighters, using 18 fire engines and 30 water-carrying aircraft, to bring the blaze under control.

? Helicóptero #Brica orbita el #IFJubrique antes de dejar en tierra a la brigada.

?? Mala orografía.

?? Viento cambiante de poniente a levante y viceversa.



Comienza a trabajar el contingente aéreo. pic.twitter.com/rPBotKeg05 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 9, 2021

“The wind is the main problem”, she said, reporting gusts of up to 70km/h and with frequent direction changes.

?? El #IFJubrique se inició anoche con dos focos, cuando ya no era posible utilizar medios aéreos y con rachas de viento que alcanzaron los 60 kms/hora. El Seprona de @guardiacivil y BIIF de @Plan_INFOCA trabajan para desvelar las circunstancias que rodean este incendio forestal pic.twitter.com/IMFldKDu0w — Carmen Crespo (@CarmenCrespoPP) September 9, 2021

The councillor said they were currently dealing with two active outbreaks: “It is very striking that at 9 p.m. in Genalguacil there were two distinct outbreaks”.

The most damaged municipality for the moment is Estepona, with more than 800 hectares burnt.

“I want to urge calm. While we are expecting to suffer significant environmental damage, we are committed to reforesting as soon as we can. “, said mayor of Estepona, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano.

Todos los esfuerzos de las administraciones y de los efectivos continúan dirigidos a controlar el fuego. Están siendo unas tareas complejas debido a las condiciones climatológicas. pic.twitter.com/oH3O1rDmjx — José M García Urbano (@JMGarciaUrbano) September 9, 2021

The MA-8301 and MA-8302 remain closed to traffic while the AP-7 has been reopened.

