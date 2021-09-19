FUNDRAISING efforts have been launched for those affected by the recent devastating wildfire in the south of Spain.

A group of generous residents from the Costa de Sol are behind the drive, after a blaze on Sierra Bermeja destroyed almost 10,000 hectares before it was brought under control following six days of despair.

As reported by The Olive Press earlier this week, the fire is thought to have been started deliberately on the evening of September 8.

More than 3,000 residents were evacuated as flames ripped through the mountains above Estepona, prompting firefighters from all across Andalusia to travel to Estepona to help tackle the blaze.

Some 45 helicopters and more than 350 firefighters were sent to bring the inferno under control.

After six days it was finally contained, but the fire has been called one of Spain’s ‘most complex’ blazes in recent memory.

One firefighter lost his life tackling the flames, thousands fled their homes and a number of streets in the vicinity were closed for days in the aftermath of the blaze.

While all residents have been able to return, members of the local community are taking action to help those worst affected.

Big-hearted local Kikki Godskesen has created an aid campaign on GoFundMe in a bid to help those impacted by the fire.

She said: “The tragic fires around Sierra Bermeja, Jubrique and Genalguacil in Andalucia, Spain, demand immediate action to support the affected families, as well as the wildlife and domestic animals.

“I am starting this GoFundMe to support affected communities and animals that need immediate support.

Fellow resident Daria Dubinina has launched a similar fundraiser, adding: “After days of an absolute nightmare of raging fires in Estepona that have destroyed and caused unimaginable damage to our nature and animals, I would love to put all our efforts so we may together restore our beautiful home.

“Any money raised will go to local nonprofits and animal shelters.”

Enrique Toro, who has launched another campaign, is calling on the community to come together and take action.

He said: “Now is when we must unite as humans and help those who need it most so that they can recover at least a part of what they lost and help the recovery. 100% of the funds raised through this campaign will be donated to the Sierra Bermeja National Park Platform, for the repopulation of the area, and help defend the forest in the best possible way “.

Meanwhile, Karim Hamed has been part of a group rallying to get support for victims of the fire.

He said: “This catastrophic fire, which unfortunately has already claimed the life of a great professional such as Carlos Martínez Haro, has devastated an area of ??nearly 8,000 hectares and forced hundreds of families to be evicted from their homes in the city.

“Overnight, I have thought about opening a GoFundMe account to help families who have been affected by this misfortune.”

