LA Legion has announced that the 101 kilometres of Ronda will be held next Spring, May 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronda’s iconic ultra long race will be back.

Among the many ultra long races that take place within the Spanish panorama, the 101 kilometres in 24 hours of Ronda, organised by the Legion, it one that stands out for it’s popularity and arduous course.

The race was originally established in 1995, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the Spanish Legion when the Commander in Chief decided to organise a civil and military event to bring the legionnaires closer to the population.

The result was a backbreaking race, where camaraderie was, and still is, a relevant factor.

According to the official race organisers, those participants who had registered to compete in the 2020 race will be given priority to race next spring, and any vacancies will be filled with those who register on the waiting list that will open in January.

The provisional dates for the race, which usually brings together some 8,000 participants in the Serrania de Ronda, are May 13, 14 and 15, although officials warn that ‘the event is not guaranteed’ due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, work has already begun on the preparations for the race to maximise the possibility of it going ahead.

Participants of the race have to cover the 101km course, which weaves through tough terrain in Serrania de Ronda, in 24 hours.

The 101km can be covered in various ways, including: mountain bike, walking and horse riding, with the coming edition seeing the e-Bike modality included for those with injuries or less physically fit wanting to participate.

The race is a very special day where civilians and soldiers join together as one.

READ MORE: