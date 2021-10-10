DAREDEVILS can now enjoy up to six different and thrilling zip-lines in Malaga province.

Once disco-themed skating rinks were all the rage, now it’s defying gravity superman-style with the latest craze known as zip-lining, which has been fueled by a resurgence in the popularity of outdoor activities.

So, if you’re looking for thrills in the air, then this is article about the ultimate locations to go zip-lining in Spain’s Malaga if for you.

The following are the ultimate locations to go zip-lining in Spain’s Malaga:

1. ‘Supertirolina VK Twin’ in Alhaurin de la Torre

Inaugurated last month, this zip-line spans some 1,350 metres, making it one of Spain and Europe’s longest zipping sites and permits daredevils to reach hair-raising speeds of up to 100 km/hour if launched from the Superman position—lying down and facing the ground, effectively cut down wind resistance.

Rides can also be done in a sitting position and in tandem if the idea of mimicking Superman seems a little too daunting.

This attraction is part of the Sunview Park Adventure area and offers riders an unbeatable view of the Mediterranan.

2. Comares Zip-line

Located at the balcony of the Axarquía, in Comares, between vertical walls and hanging bridges you can find the perfect place for a zip-line.

Here the elevated cable ride is 436m in length and more than 110m in height.

The company in charge of this zip-line’s management and maintenance is Viveaventura.

3. Casares Tyrolean zip-line

This scenic zip-line over Casares village has a 300m span and takes you some 80m above the valley between Puerto de la Cruz and the Las Peñuelas area of Casares.

The ‘flight’ lasts an intense 30 seconds as you whizz at high speeds over the town of Casares.

4. Gaucin Tyrolean zip-line

This is a relatively new zip-line, inaugurated in March of this year, nestled in the Serrania de Ronda, specifically in the town of Gaucin.

This stunning zip-line, at 300m in length is not for the fainthearted as it requires some skill and is physically demanding to access, but once you do, it’s perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

5. Juzcar zip-line

Juzcar, better known as the ‘Blue village’ or ‘Smurf village’ has two zip-line of 200m and 110m respectively which cross the charming urban center of the village giving the best views of the blue-painted houses that decorate the village.

6. The 24 zip-lines of Aventura Amazonia

Aventura Amazonia in Marbella is considered the largest adventure park in Andalucia and includes the longest treetop zip-line in the region, with a length of 240m.

If you are looking for non-stop fun and maximum safety for adults and kids alike, Aventura Amazonia is the place to go, with 24 zip-lines, distributed among a variety of different adventure circuits and levels for an authentic treetop adventure experience.

