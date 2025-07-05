LEARN THE LINGO: A brief A to Z of the Spanish language that a text book won’t tell you



Accent

Unlike French, which has four or five squiggles that drastically change pronunciation, Spanish has just one – the tilde (~). It simply tells you to stress that syllable. The ene (ñ) is actually a seperate letter.

Example: Cádiz is pronounced CA-diz, not ca-DIZ. Miguelón (“Big Mike”) has the emphasis on the last syllable.

Busco

Means “I’m looking for”. Useful in shops: Busco sal = “I’m looking for salt.”

Clarita

Shandy. Ask for cerveza clarita. Spaniards don’t say “lemonade” – they call sweet fizzy water clara.

If you order a tinto de verano (red wine served summer-style), they’ll ask if you want it mixed with lemon or clara.

Demasiado

Too much. If someone says Cuánto tiempo sin verte (“Long time no see”), you can reply with Demasiado – “Too long!”

Eso es lo que hay

“That’s just the way it is.”

Feria

Every town in Andalucía, from Sevilla to the tiniest hamlet, has a feria – a yearly street party lasting 3 or 4 days.

Gucha

The Andalucían version of Escúchame (“listen to me”) is ¡Guchame!

Likewise, instead of Espera (“wait”), they’ll say ’Perate!

Hay

Means “there is” or “there are”.

A shop sign saying Hay pan means they have bread.

Remember: the h is always silent, so hay sounds like “eye”.

Inma

Short for the common girl’s name Inmaculada.

Full name: María la Inmaculada – but everyone just says Inma to avoid confusion with all the Marías.

Jota

The letter j (pronounced like an English h) is called jota.

The popular restaurant chain Cinco Jotas means “Five Js”.

Kindelán

You’ll rarely see the letter k in Spanish – but one exception is Alfredo Kindelán, a close ally of Franco.

Luego

Later. Hasta luego = “See you later.”

Mariquita

Careful here! It means ladybird, but also refers to an effeminate man – and can be offensive.

N and Ñ

Spanish has both n and a separate letter ñ (called “enye”), pronounced like “ny”.

Example: mañana (“tomorrow”).

¡Ojalá!

“I wish!” Likely a remnant from Arabic influence in Spanish.

Piropo

A compliment. If someone says you’re guapo or guapa (good-looking), you can say: ¡Qué piropo!

¡Que va!

“No way!” A polite way to disagree in conversation.

Rincón

An internal corner (like in a room).

An esquina is an external corner – e.g. “I’ll meet you on the esquina.”

Susto

Shock or fright. If someone startles you: ¡Qué susto!

Tururú!

“Get lost!” A mild and playful way to disagree or dismiss something.

Usuario

Literally “user”. In online contexts, it has come to mean your username or password.

¡Vaya!

“On your bike!” or “Yeah, right!”

Used jokingly when you don’t believe someone’s tall tale.

W

Spanish has many words for toilets: aseos, servicios, etc.

You’ll also see WC – but it’s pronounced vaysay.

X

Pronounced ekis. So X-rays = rayos ekis.

Yemas

These sugary cakes are made by nuns in Ronda. Made from egg yolks and sugar – not great for your waistline!

Yema = “yolk”.

Zambomba

A traditional musical instrument used at Christmas, especially by Andalucían gypsies.

It’s a drum with a stick through the membrane that creates a droning sound.

Zambomba also refers to a Christmas concert.

