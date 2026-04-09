THE Policia Nacional in Calatayud (Zaragoza) arrested a couple on April 7 after their 10-month-old daughter tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

A 10-month-old baby was brought to the hospital after showing little response to stimuli and apathy.

When the little girl tested positive for cocaine and marijuana in the toxicological analysis, the pediatrics department of the hospital alerted the police.

At around 3pm, the police came and arrested both parents.

According to both of them, several of the father’s friends had been at the family home over the weekend and had consumed certain narcotic substances.

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Calatayud,Spain. CC Wikipedia

It’s a possibility that the baby ingested some residue by accident.

The agents in charge requested a warrant from the court to enter and search their home.

In the report, they highlighted that the house did not meet the minimal hygienic conditions.

The couple was placed at the disposal of the court while the investigation continues to determine exactly what happened.

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