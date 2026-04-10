THE roar of engines will take over Estepona this weekend for the 17th Peñas Blancas Hill Climb, bringing some of the best drivers in Spain to the Costa del Sol.

For three days, Estepona will once again be in the spotlight as one of Spain’s key destinations for mountain motorsport.

The popular event will count towards the Spanish Hill Climb Championship, the Andalucian Championship, the Andalucian Car-Cross Cup and the Malaga Provincial Cup.

It will also host the Champions Hill Climb, where top drivers of each autonomous community compete.

Organisers say the race remains one of the toughest and most anticipated hill climbs in the country.

Estepona’s town hall has confirmed the event will feature around a dozen local drivers over the different categories.

One name to watch this year is Christian Broberg, who celebrates ten years since first competing in the race. Over the past decade, he has become one of the most competitive drivers in the country.

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This year, he returns with a new technical evolution, the Wolf Mistral, a prototype built to improve both safety and aerodynamics.

The festivities kick off on Friday with technical checks taking place in the afternoon, followed by an opening ceremony at 9pm where drivers and teams will be introduced.

On Saturday, the MA-8301 road will close at 11:30am, with the first official practice session starting at 1pm, followed by two race runs.

On Sunday the road will close again at 7:30am. The second practice session begins at 9am, followed by the final two races.

The weekend wraps up with a trophy ceremony from 2:30pm at the Avenida Los Reales roundabout.

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