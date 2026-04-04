ANYONE who has ever switched on a Spanish TV set will recognize these three women.

Curiously, they all celebrate their birthdays in early April.

RUTH NUÑEZ

Ruth Nuñez Lopez was born in Madrid on 7 April, 1979.

She is a Spanish actress, known for playing Beatriz Pérez Pinzón in Yo soy Bea and Tanja in Compañeros.

In Compañeros, broadcast on Antena 3, Tanja is a young Bosnian woman who arrives in Spain, fleeing the armed conflicts in her country, and begins a process of adaptation, eventually becoming fully integrated.

It was through this role that she achieved national popularity.

After some time away from television, she was chosen from over 80 hopefuls in the summer of 2006 to star in Yo soy Bea, which aired successfully on Telecinco.

In this adaptation of a Colombian telenovela she plays Beatriz Pérez Pinzón, a 27-year-old economist who is ‘very ugly’ but doesn’t seem overly concerned about her appearance.

This role truly brought her widespread fame in Spain, even leading to her hosting the New Year’s Eve countdown on Telecinco.

In 2006, she began a relationship with fellow actor Alejandro Tous, whom she met on the set of the series Yo soy Bea.

They married in March 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Colombia.

In 2018, rumours surfaced that the marriage might have ended after 11 years together, as the actress unfollowed her partner on social media.

In 2020 it was officially confirmed that the couple had broken up and were estranged.

MERCEDES MILA

María de las Mercedes Mila Mencos was born on 5 April, 1951. She is a Catalan journalist and television presenter.

Throughout her career, she has presented various interview and debate programmes, such as Buenas Noches in 1983.

She is best-known in Spain as the ‘face’ of Big Brother – from 2000 onwards, she presented fifteen seasons of Gran Hermano.

Unusually for a TV presenter, she comes from an aristocratic family – although she has completely renounced her noble title.

She is best known for presenting the Spanish adaptation of the popular reality show Big Brother for 15 years.

READ MORE: British expats arrested for operating pirate IPTV network out of their Costa Blanca home

The trio are all celebrating their birthdays in early April.

In September 2016, at the opening gala of Big Brother 17, the presenter officially bid farewell to her audience, handing over her position to Jorge Javier Vazquez.

Step forward to 2026 and she is launching a new interview format, travelling across the Iberian Peninsula in a caravan, titled: I’m Getting Myself Into a Garden.

In April 2018, the presenter appeared on Jordi Evole’s program Salvados, where she explained to the Catalan journalist that depression was the real reason for her departure from Gran Hermano and that – by making it public at that time – her intention was to raise awareness of the condition.

EVA ARGUIÑANO

Eva Maria Arguiñano Urkiola is a Spanish chef and television presenter. She was born on 4 April, 1960.

Her specialty is desserts, and she is the head pastry chef at her brother Karlos Arguiñano’s restaurant in Zarautz.

However, far more than that, she and Karlos are Spain’s TV chefs.

You can catch her on TVE, presenting La Cocina de Cada Dia. She and her brother also appear on Telecinco’s La Cocina con Fundamento.

In 2006, she landed her own show on the television network La Sexta, presenting Hoy Cocinas Tu.

Eva remained at the helm of the show until 2009. She also presented Las Tentaciones de Eva on the same network in 2007.

The Arguiñanos are proudly and obviously Basques.

Their friendly, light-hearted style has made them hugely popular and has done a lot to break down national stereotypes (Basques have traditionally seen as humourless and surly).

On 18 April, 2013, the pastry chef was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Donostia Hospital in San Sebastian after suffering a myocardial infarction.

A week later, she underwent heart surgery but has recovered well.

In November 2023, RTVE confirmed her appointment as a judge for the second season of Bake Off: Famosos al horno.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.