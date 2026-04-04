5 Apr, 2026
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4 Apr, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Competa with pool – € 369,000

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4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Competa with pool - € 369

This beautiful country house with DAFO, tourist license, swimming pool and separate guest accommodation, located very close to the village of Cómpeta (Málaga, Andalusia). The property is situated 4 minutes by car from amenities (or 20 minutes on foot), 30 minutes from the beach and 1 hour from Málaga International Airport. We love: the impeccable condition of the house, ready to move into or to immediately launch a holiday rental business; the excellent location of the property, both in a peaceful setting and very close to restaurants and shops; and the pleasant outdoor living spaces…. See full property details

Finca/Country House

Cómpeta, Málaga

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 369,000

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Competa with pool - € 369,000

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