4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Competa with pool – € 369,000

This beautiful country house with DAFO, tourist license, swimming pool and separate guest accommodation, located very close to the village of Cómpeta (Málaga, Andalusia). The property is situated 4 minutes by car from amenities (or 20 minutes on foot), 30 minutes from the beach and 1 hour from Málaga International Airport. We love: the impeccable condition of the house, ready to move into or to immediately launch a holiday rental business; the excellent location of the property, both in a peaceful setting and very close to restaurants and shops; and the pleasant outdoor living spaces…. See full property details

Finca/Country House

Cómpeta, Málaga

4 beds 2 baths

€ 369,000

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