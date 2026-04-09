A MAN was arrested on the Costa del Sol after allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at a police officer during a tense late-night confrontation.

The suspect, a 22-year-old known to police for previous drug offences, is said to have aimed the weapon at the officer following a routine traffic stop – only to later drop the gun before attempting to flee on foot through the La Cañada area of Mijas.

He now faces charges of assaulting an officer and illegal possession of a firearm after resisting arrest in a dramatic chase that followed.

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The drama unfolded in the early hours of April 1, when a local police patrol spotted a vehicle travelling at speed while carrying out preventative surveillance duties.

After the car came to a halt just metres from the officers, a young man wearing a hood and gloves exited and quickly entered another vehicle, behaviour that immediately raised suspicions.

As officers approached to question him, the man reportedly stepped out once more, pulled a firearm and pointed it directly at one of the officers.

Facing the threat, the officer responded by drawing his service weapon, escalating the already volatile situation.

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The incident happened in Las Cañadas, Mijas. CC Wikimedia Diego_cue

During the tense standoff that followed, the suspect tossed the pistol to the ground before fleeing on foot.

The gun, which was later seized by authorities, was found to be loaded, sources have said.

Officers immediately gave chase and found the suspect hiding in some bushes as he attempted to destroy a mobile phone that could have held vital evidence.

Despite his desperate efforts, officers wrestled him to the ground after he allegedly resisted arrest and even assaulted them.

The Guardia Civil later took over the investigation.

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