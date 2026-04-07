AN elderly man and two women were injured, one critically, after an axe-wielding attacker unleashed a daylight rampage near Granada.

The alleged aggressor, reported to be a 45-year-old Moroccan seasonal worker, was first seen hurling his axe at a 70-year-old resident in Montefrio around 11am on Monday.

After the victim tried to defend himself with a walking stick, the attacker retrieved his weapon and turned on two women who were nearby.

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One of them was airlifted to hospital in Granada city after suffering a severe head injury, according to Granada Hoy. The second was taken by ambulance after losing a finger in the attack.

The suspect was later arrested by the Guardia Civil following a dramatic manhunt after he attempted to flee into a nearby olive grove.

Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the rampage.

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The incident has sparked anger and debate locally, with reports that residents are preparing protests amid claims that seasonal workers have been linked to ongoing concerns in the area.

Ricardo Lopez Olea, chairman of the right-wing Vox party in the Granada region, said the attack was ‘not an isolated incident, but another episode within the growing climate of insecurity affecting numerous municipalities in the province of Granada.’

“People in Granada have the right to live safely in their towns and cities,” he added.

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