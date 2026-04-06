THE Guardia Civil has confirmed the expulsion of an officer whose links with narcos ultimately led him to be hunted down with 65,000 in Mijas.

Through the use of a GPS device, the individual was tracked to Algeciras in 2019 where he received a package and then followed to the Calahonda toll and stopped by officers who found 65,730 in the boot of his car.

At this point the ex-officer was working for the national force but was being investigated due to suspicions that he was linked to narco gangs.

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Between 2015 and 2018 he was in ‘frequent contact’ with these groups and was involved in documented meetings such as a journey to Morocco that involved a fugitive from justice, according to judges.

During much of this time he was on a voluntary leave of absence from the Guardia Civil.

As the investigation was ongoing, the former officer was protected by the right of presumption of innocence and therefore returned to work at the national organisation.

Shortly after, however, the aforementioned tens of thousands of euros were found in his car and a lengthy investigation and court process began.

It was not until 2024 that he was sentenced to two years in prison for money laundering by the Audiencia Provincial de Algeciras, a moment which legally established his guilt.

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This conviction came because of investigations that revealed that the defendant had created a business and financial network that, according to the subsequent criminal convictions, laundered money through cash deposits, transfers and transactions that involved €9 million.

With guilt confirmed, the Ministry of Defence dismissed the individual from service in 2025 as he had committed a very serious offense that involved international crime and caused harm to the Administration and citizens.

Although the defendant appealed this decision meaning that the decision was taken to the Supreme Court who have now, seven years after he was caught with tens of thousands of euros in cash, formalised his expulsion.

The Supreme Court did so by dismissing the appeals that cited a professional record of ‘38 years of impeccable service’ as judges emphasised that such comments cannot offset the seriousness of acts which have been committed.

They also mentioned how the individual’s behaviour was inconsistent with the principles of integrity and honesty required by the Guardia Civil.

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Therefore the case concluded with the Court confirming his definitive expulsion due to his connections to drug trafficking, his illicit economic activity and delivery of more than 60,000 euros.

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