Spain’s DGT traffic authority hit drivers with more than 6 million fines in 2025 – equal to a dozen every minute

SPAIN’S DGT Traffic Authority has set a new annual record for imposing fines for road offences.

Over six million penalties were issued in 2025- beating the previous 5.5 million high in 2022.

The latest figures do not include Catalunya and the Basque Country as the two regions have autonomy over traffic violations.

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Splitting down the six million fines last year, it means that 12 penalty notices are issued every minute.

The DGT report does offering statistics on the various infractions but percentages in recent years report show that speeding motorists are the main offenders.

Breaking down into regions, Andalucia accounted for 1.5 million fines, followed by 940,000 in the Valencian Community.

The Madrid region was third(721,465) followed by Castilla y León (601,184).

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In terms of provinces, Madrid leads with 721,465 followed by Valencia (468,121), Cadiz (369,586), Alicante (339,000) and Malaga (282,163).

The last four years has seen the highest volume of fines issued by the DGT since the current system was introduced in 1961.

Last year saw 1,119 road deaths, just 29 less than in 2022 when a million fewer fines were issued- suggesting that boosting state revenue may be more of a priority rather than improving road safety.

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