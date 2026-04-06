6 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Apr, 2026 @ 15:01
·
1 min read

Spain’s DGT traffic authority hit drivers with more than 6 million fines in 2025 – equal to a dozen every minute

by
Spain's DGT traffic authority hit drivers with more than 6 million fines in 2025 - equal to a dozen every minute

SPAIN’S DGT Traffic Authority has set a new annual record for imposing fines for road offences.

Over six million penalties were issued in 2025- beating the previous 5.5 million high in 2022.

The latest figures do not include Catalunya and the Basque Country as the two regions have autonomy over traffic violations.

READ MORE:

MOTORIST BOOKED

Splitting down the six million fines last year, it means that 12 penalty notices are issued every minute.

The DGT report does offering statistics on the various infractions but percentages in recent years report show that speeding motorists are the main offenders.

Breaking down into regions, Andalucia accounted for 1.5 million fines, followed by 940,000 in the Valencian Community.

The Madrid region was third(721,465) followed by Castilla y León (601,184).

GUARDIA CIVIL TRAFICO CHECKPOINT

In terms of provinces, Madrid leads with 721,465 followed by Valencia (468,121), Cadiz (369,586), Alicante (339,000) and Malaga (282,163).

The last four years has seen the highest volume of fines issued by the DGT since the current system was introduced in 1961.

Last year saw 1,119 road deaths, just 29 less than in 2022 when a million fewer fines were issued- suggesting that boosting state revenue may be more of a priority rather than improving road safety.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Looking to escape the crowds? These seven Spanish towns are hidden gems, according to National Geographic

Previous Story

Looking to escape the crowds? These seven Spanish towns are hidden gems, according to National Geographic

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop