Warning for drivers in Spain: Guardia Civil to ramp up speed checks and roadside alcohol tests for Semana Santa celebrations

EXTRA mobile speed traps plus more checkpoints to catch drunk and drugged drivers are being operated by the Guardia Civil in their annual Semana Santa(Holy Week) road safety campaign.

The aim is curb accidents during a period when up to 17 million road journeys are anticipated.

The Easter holidays last year claimed the lives of 27 people in 26 traffic accidents according to the DGT Traffic Agency.

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RADAR EQUIPMENT

The highest peak of vehicles is expected to be this Wednesday- April 1.

Over the weekend, between 3pm on Friday until 8pm on Sunday, there were seven fatal accidents which claimed the lives of seven people.

Camouflaged mobile radar units will be used on days of the biggest traffic flows to catch drivers who break speed limits.

They will be deployed on high volume highways such as dual carriageways and motorways.

Emphasis will be be placed on the A-66 (between Gijon and Sevilla), the A-3 (the Valencia motorway) and the A-6 (Madrid to A Coruña).

More than 900 fixed and section radar traps run by the DGT will continue to operate and will include 33 new units that started working in 11 regions in late February.

Helicopters and the DGT’s fleet of drones will fly over the busiest routes to detect reckless behaviour, such as the use of a mobile phone at the wheel or the non-wearing of seat belts.

The Guardia Civil will also monitor secondary roads which the DGT says is ‘where drivers tend to relax and where speeding is usually fatal’.

Alcohol and drug controls will be carried out randomly during Semana Santa at all times of the day, with a special emphasis at night.

The Guardia also plans to increase surveillance on motorcyclists.

The DGT reminds drivers of the importance of planning the trip in advance, checking the condition of the vehicle and taking breaks every two hours.

They also recommend avoiding the peak departure hours, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.













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