Benidorm ‘English Zone’ pubs and clubs raided for selling drugs – at least 50 people arrested

AT LEAST 50 people have been arrested in a massive police operation against drug trafficking in pubs and clubs operating in Benidorm’s popular ‘English Zone’.

A hundred Policia Nacional and Benidorm Policia Local officers took part in the sweep last Thursday.

The Informacion newspaper reported that the raided establishments were owned by ‘two well-known’ business groups in the city.

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Officers visited at least five pubs and nightclubs in the ‘English Zone’ to execute searches and arrests linked to drug trafficking,

Among the detainees were managers, waiters and other staff working at various nightlife businesses.

No nationalities have been disclosed by authorities.

Areas were cordoned off by tape and those arrested were taken to police stations.

Informacion said that most of them were released on Friday after being interviewed and charged by the Policia Nacional.

Charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and belonging to a criminal group have been laid down.

The amount of drugs and cashed seized have not been revealed, and there has been official comment about the operation.

The Policia Nacional started investigations last year to limit drug sales within Benidorm’s busiest tourist area.

Once they had built up their evidence, the police raids started on Thursday evening and lasted for several hours into Friday morning.

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